Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable to return vs. Kings

Ilyasova (knee) is listed as probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's been a little over two weeks since Ilyasova was last active, but it looks like he'll be making his return to the floor at home Wednesday night against the Kings. Mike Muscala (ankle) is still listed as doubtful, so Ilyasova will likely return as the starting power forward, which would mean diminished roles for both Luke Babbit and rookie John Collins.