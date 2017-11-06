Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Remains out Monday

Ilyasova (knee) will remain out Monday against Boston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

It will be the fifth straight absence for Ilyasova, who continues to nurse a bone bruise in his left knee. He was initially given a 1-to-2-week timetable, and the veteran should now be considered questionable on a game-to-game basis. Working in his favor is the Hawks' schedule, which includes three days off before Friday's meeting with the Pistons in Detroit. With Mike Muscala also out Monday, expect John Collins and Luke Babbitt to again pick up increased minutes.