Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Ruled out Saturday
Ilyasova (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Ilyasova remains out indefinitely with a knee injury, and Saturday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. With Mike Muscala (ankle) doubtful, expect Luke Babbitt and John Collins to each pick up increased minutes.
