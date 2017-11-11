Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Ruled out Saturday

Ilyasova (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Ilyasova remains out indefinitely with a knee injury, and Saturday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. With Mike Muscala (ankle) doubtful, expect Luke Babbitt and John Collins to each pick up increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories