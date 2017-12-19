Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 13 points in Monday's win
Ilyasova finished with 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Heat.
Ilyasova saw a season high minute total, and this is the fourth time in the last 10 games that he earned at least 30 minutes. John Collins (shoulder) is being eased back into a full workload and Mike Muscala (ankle) is nearing his return to the lineup as well. Once Collins and Muscala are fully healthy, Ilyasova's fantasy value will likely take a hit. However, he could continue receiving heavy minutes for a couple more contests.
