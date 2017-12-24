Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 21 points in victory
Ilyasova had 21 points 7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over Dallas.
Ilyasova backed up his strong performance from Friday, putting up another 21 points on only nine field-goal attempts. He continues to see additional minutes with a slew of injuries to the Hawks frontcourt. John Collins is beginning to see his time ramp up as he returns from a shoulder injury, and both Dewayne Dedmon and Mike Muscala are due back in the coming weeks. Ilyasova should continue to put up some value for the next few games, but don't become attached to him as he doesn't exactly fit the rebuilding roster.
