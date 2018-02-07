Ilyasova had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 win over the Grizzlies.

Ilyasova reclaimed his starting spot after sitting out Sunday's win over the Knicks. However, he was fairly quiet, and he was not among the five Hawks who got to play 20-plus minutes. Coach Mike Budenholzer is likely to continue funneling minutes towards youngsters such as rookie John Collins, which does not bode well for Ilyasova going forward.