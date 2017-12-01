Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores season-high 22 points

Ilyasova scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five steals and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 121-114 loss to Cleveland.

Due to John Collins leaving Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury, Ilyasova assumed a greater role in the offense, scoring a season-high 22 points. The forward averaged 4.4 points in nine games prior to tip-off. Ilyasova was already in line to see more playing time thanks to the starting lineup being shuffled by Dewayne Dedmon's leg injury. On Thursday, Ilyasova made a strong case for more opportunities from the bench due to mounting injuries in Atlanta's frontcourt.