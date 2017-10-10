Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores seven in preseason start

Ilyasova collected seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Grizzlies.

Ilyasova and rookie John Collins are battling for the starting power forward spot. Both have seen similar action this preseason, with Ilyasova seeing 19 minutes per game compared to Collins' 18.3. Ilyasova likely has the advantage to start the season, though the Hawks are rebuilding, meaning Collins could see more time as the season goes on, cutting into Ilyasova's minutes.