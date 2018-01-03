Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday
Ilyasova scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with nine rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to Phoenix.
On Tuesday, Ilyasova scored 21 points for the second straight game. The forward's scoring performance against Phoenix is his ninth 20-plus point game in the 18 games since being named to the starting lineup. His strong scoring performances are the result of shooting a career-best 40.6 percent from beyond the arc on 3.9 shots per game for the season. Since joining the starting five on December 2, he has shot 47.8 percent from long range on 3.8 shots per game. As long as he stays in the lineup, Ilyasova remains a solid scoring option, especially from three-point range.
