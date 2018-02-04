Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Sidelined Sunday with illness
Ilyasova didn't travel with the Hawks due to an illness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Per Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dewayne Dedmon will enter the starting lineup in Ilyasova's stead to provide the Hawks with a floor-stretching element in the frontcourt alongside starting center Miles Plumlee. With averages of 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.4 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per game over his last eight outings, Ilyasova's fantasy value was already trending downward before the illness, and it's only expected that his value will plummet further in the second half with the expectation that the Hawks open up more playing time for Dedmon and rookie John Collins.
