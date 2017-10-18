Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting at power forward in opener
Ilyasova will serve as the Hawks' starting power forward in their season opener Wednesday against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
As was expected heading into the preseason, Ilyasova was able to claim a spot on the top unit over rookie first-round pick John Collins. While Ilyasova proved capable as a rebounder and contributor beyond the arc upon joining the Hawks shortly after the All-Star break last season, the team doesn't have any commitment to him beyond 2017-18, so he could cede minutes to Collins as the campaign unfolds, particularly if Atlanta is removed from playoff contention.
