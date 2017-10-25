Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Status unclear for Thursday

Ilyasova (knee) will travel with the Hawks for Thursday's game against the Bulls, though it's still unclear if he'll take the court, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ilyasova sat out Monday's tilt with the Heat due to a strained left knee, but the fact that he's traveling with the team means he's likely shown some improvement during his added time off. That being said, the Hawks aren't ready to give him the green light just yet and another update should be provided following Thursday's morning shootaround. If Ilyasova sit out, Mike Muscala could pick up another start, though it was rookie John Collins who did most of the damage in Ilyasova's place Monday with 14 points, 11 rebound and two assists over 18 minutes.