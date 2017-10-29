Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will miss 1-to-2 weeks with bone bruise
Ilyasova is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After returning to the court Friday following a two-game absence, Ilyasova is now dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, which is going to cost him at least a few games. The earliest he could possibly return at this point is next Sunday against the Cavaliers, though he'll likely be reevaluated later this week to determine how his knee is progressing. With Ilyasova out, Mike Muscala is expected to start in his place, giving him a temporary uptick in value. However, John Collins also played well in relief for Ilyasova and should see boosted minutes off the bench as well.
