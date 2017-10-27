Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will play, start vs. Nuggets
Ilyasova will play and start in Friday's game against the Nuggets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Ilyasova will make his return to the floor Friday after missing two games with a strained left knee. With Ilyasova returning to the starting lineup, expect him to return to his usual load of 20-to-25 minutes, while Mike Muscala returns to his role off the bench.
