Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will sit out Thursday vs. Bulls
Ilyasova (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Ilyasova is dealing with a strained left knee and despite traveling with the Hawks, he didn't feel good enough after pregame warmups to be cleared for a return. He'll miss a second straight game, which should open up more minutes for both Mike Muscala and John Collins. Collins in particular played well in relief and has posted back-to-back double-doubles. Ilyasova's next opportunity to see the floor will be Friday against the Nuggets.
