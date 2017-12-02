Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will start Saturday
Ilyasova will draw the start over Luke Babbitt for Saturday's game against the Nets, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official website reports.
Ilyasova has seen extended run over the past three games after recovering from a knee injury, averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 25.7 minutes per game. With the likes of Dewayne Dedmon (leg), John Collins (shoulder) and Mike Muscala (ankle) sidelined, Ilyasova will seemingly continue to see significant minutes until one or more returns.
