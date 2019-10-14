Hawks' Evan Turner: Available Monday
Turner (Achilles) will be available Monday against the Heat.
Turner, who's missed the entirerty of the preseason due to left Achilles soreness, will likely make his season debut Monday. Due to the nature of the injury, it's likely that the Hawks' coaching staff will opt for caution with Turner, who could see reduced minutes as a result.
