Hawks' Evan Turner: Available vs. Bucks
Turner (hamstring) will play Friday against Milwaukee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Turner was listed as probable due to a right hamstring strain, so it's unsurprising that he's gained clearance to take the court. He's averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 assists over his last five games off the bench.
