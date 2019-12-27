Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Available vs. Bucks

Turner (hamstring) will play Friday against Milwaukee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Turner was listed as probable due to a right hamstring strain, so it's unsurprising that he's gained clearance to take the court. He's averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 assists over his last five games off the bench.

