Hawks' Evan Turner: Cleared to play
Turner (hamstring) is available Saturday against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Turner returned from a two-game absence for Friday's loss to the Bucks. He could be in line for more playing time than usual since Trae Young (ankle) is out.
