Hawks' Evan Turner: Dealt to Atlanta

Turner was traded to the Hawks on Monday in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's no secret the Hawks have been looking to move Bazemore for quite some time, but they'll bring in a veteran on a similar contract in Turner, who will also hit free agency in the summer of 2020. A former No. 2 overall pick, Turner appeared in 73 games for Portland last season, averaging a career-low 6.8 points to go with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 22 minutes per game. The veteran will join a crowded wing rotation in Atlanta -- the Hawks added De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish via the draft -- but he could see increased time as a backup ball-handler behind Trae Young.