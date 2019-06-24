Hawks' Evan Turner: Dealt to Atlanta
Turner was traded to the Hawks on Monday in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's no secret the Hawks have been looking to move Bazemore for quite some time, but they'll bring in a veteran on a similar contract in Turner, who will also hit free agency in the summer of 2020. A former No. 2 overall pick, Turner appeared in 73 games for Portland last season, averaging a career-low 6.8 points to go with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 22 minutes per game. The veteran will join a crowded wing rotation in Atlanta -- the Hawks added De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish via the draft -- but he could see increased time as a backup ball-handler behind Trae Young.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Sets triple-double milestone•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Surprising triple-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Plays 15 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Deemed questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will be held out Saturday•
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...