Hawks' Evan Turner: Deemed probable
Turner (Achilles) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner carried a questionable tag into Wednesday's game against the Bucks and wound up playing, finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds across 15 minutes. Assuming Turner is able to play, he'll likely remain on a minutes restriction as the Hawks look to ease him back.
