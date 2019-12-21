Hawks' Evan Turner: Deemed questioanble Saturday
Turner is listed as questionable due to a right hamstring strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner apparently sustained the strain either in Thursday's tilt with Utah or during Friday's practice. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, if Turner's given the night off, look for DeAndre' Bembry to receive a modest tick up in minutes.
