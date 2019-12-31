Hawks' Evan Turner: Doesn't play in Monday's win
Turner (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Monday's 101-93 win over the Magic.
Turner (hamstring) was listed as active but still didn't see the floor. He's averaging just 12.8 minutes across 18 appearances this season, so Turner is best avoided across most fantasy formats.
