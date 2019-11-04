Hawks' Evan Turner: Doesn't practice Monday

Tuner (Achilles) didn't practice Monday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It appears that Turner is still bothered by his Achilles injury and missed practiced as a result Monday. The Ohio State product will likely be a game-time call for Tuesday's contest versus San Antonio although it seems unlikely that he'll recover in time to return. If that's the case, DeAndre' Bembry will likely receive more minutes than usual at the small-forward position in Turner's absence Tuesday.