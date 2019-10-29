Hawks' Evan Turner: Doubtful with Achilles issue

Turner is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Miami due to left Achilles pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Turner is expected to miss Atlanta's upcoming matchup due to an Achilles issue, though the extent of his injury is unknown at this point. DeAndre' Bembry is a candidate to see extended minutes, assuming Turner is ultimately ruled out.

