Hawks' Evan Turner: Downgraded to doubtful
Turner (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Turner, who was held out of Saturday's tilt with Brooklyn due to the same issue, is trending in the wrong direction prior to tipoff Monday. In the event Turner's held out, DeAndre' Bembry, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are candidates to see expanded roles.
