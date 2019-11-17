Hawks' Evan Turner: Expected to play Saturday
Turner (Achilles) was upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Turner was originally considered questionable for Saturday's game, and it now looks as though his absence due to the Achilles injury will end at eight games. The 31-year-old has played in only three games this season and averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.3 assists in 11.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.