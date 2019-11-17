Hawks' Evan Turner: Expected to play Saturday

Turner (Achilles) was upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Turner was originally considered questionable for Saturday's game, and it now looks as though his absence due to the Achilles injury will end at eight games. The 31-year-old has played in only three games this season and averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.3 assists in 11.3 minutes.