Hawks' Evan Turner: Expected to play Wednesday
Turner (Achilles) is expected to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Originally questionable due to left Achilles soreness, Turner should be good to go. He's played in the Hawks' past two games, totaling 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes.
