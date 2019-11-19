Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Game-time call Wednesday

Turner is being considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to left Achilles pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Turner has played in the last two contests off the bench after returning from an eight-game absence, though it appears he's re-aggravated his Achilles injury. His status should come into focus following Wednesday's shootaround.

