Hawks' Evan Turner: Hands out four dimes in defeat
Turner finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 loss to the Rockets.
Turner earned his highest minute total since the season opener and handed out at least four assists for the third time through 12 appearances. He's primarily operating as the backup point guard behind Trae Young, which affords Turner minimal fantasy value.
