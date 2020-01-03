Hawks' Evan Turner: Inactive Friday
Turner won't be active for Friday's game against Boston, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Turner is healthy, but the Hawks want to give some of their younger players an opportunity to show what they can do Friday. His next chance to take the court will arrive Saturday against the Pacers.
