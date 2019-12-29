Hawks' Evan Turner: Likely to play Monday
Turner (hamstring) is expected to play Monday against Orlando, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Turner played both Friday and Saturday after missing a string of games with a hamstring strain, and his inclusion on the report for Monday is likely just precautionary.
