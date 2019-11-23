Hawks' Evan Turner: Listed as probable
Truner is listed as probable for Saturday's tilt with Toronto due to a left Achilles pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner continues to be hampered by discomfort in his Achilles, though in all likelihood he'll assume his usual bench role. In the event he's held out, look for Allen Crabbe and DeAndre' Bembry to see a boost in minutes.
