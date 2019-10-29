Hawks' Evan Turner: Logs seven minutes in loss
Turner managed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists, and two steals in seven minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.
Turner had been listed as probable due to a minor ankle sprain and has seen his minutes decreased from 17 to 11 to seven through the first three regular season games. He doesn't typically thrive from beyond the arc or in an off-ball role and Trae Young is clearly the go-to guy for the Hawks. So long as Young is spending so much time with the ball in his hands instead of playing off of it, Turner isn't likely to make much of an impact in most leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.