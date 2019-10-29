Hawks' Evan Turner: Logs seven minutes in loss

Turner managed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists, and two steals in seven minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.

Turner had been listed as probable due to a minor ankle sprain and has seen his minutes decreased from 17 to 11 to seven through the first three regular season games. He doesn't typically thrive from beyond the arc or in an off-ball role and Trae Young is clearly the go-to guy for the Hawks. So long as Young is spending so much time with the ball in his hands instead of playing off of it, Turner isn't likely to make much of an impact in most leagues.