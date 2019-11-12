Hawks' Evan Turner: Nearing return to practice
Turner (Achilles) will attempt to run the court with Atlanta's coaching staff Wednesday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Turner will miss another contest Tuesday against the Nuggets due to an Achilles injury, but he's beginning to feel healthier by the day. "He says the pains starting to feel a little less and the comfort's starting to feel a little more," stated head coach Lloyd Pierce. A timetable for Turner's return is still unknown.
