Hawks' Evan Turner: Out again Wednesday
Turner (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner was also held out of Monday's preseason matchup due to a sore Achilles. His next chance to take the floor will come Monday against Miami.
