Hawks' Evan Turner: Practicing Friday
Turner (Achilles) is practicing Friday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Left Achilles soreness has prevented Turner from playing in the preseason. But his participation in Friday's practice suggests he could take the court Monday against the Heat.
