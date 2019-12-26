Hawks' Evan Turner: Probable Friday
Turner (hamstring) is probable Friday against the Bucks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Turner has missed the past two games due to a strained right hamstring, but it seems likely he'll make his return Friday. In four appearances this month, he's averaging 3.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.