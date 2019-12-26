Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Probable Friday

Turner (hamstring) is probable Friday against the Bucks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Turner has missed the past two games due to a strained right hamstring, but it seems likely he'll make his return Friday. In four appearances this month, he's averaging 3.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.

