Hawks' Evan Turner: Probable Monday

Turner (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt against Philadelphia, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Turner appears to have suffered a minor ankle sprain either in Saturday's win over Orlando or Sunday's practice. Either way, the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious as Turners expected to take the court Monday. If he's unable to go, look or DeAndre' Bembry to see an increase in run.

