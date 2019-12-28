Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Probable Saturday

Turner (hamstring) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Turner returned from a two-game absence for Friday's loss to the Bucks. He could be in line for more playing time than usual if he does get the green light Saturday, as Trae Young (ankle) has already been ruled out. Confirmation on his status should come closer to game time.

