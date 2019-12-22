Hawks' Evan Turner: Questionable for Monday
Turner (hamstring) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn, but he was ultimately held out as he nurses a strained right hamstring. The team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround in the morning before updating his status.
