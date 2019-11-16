Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Questionable Saturday

Turner (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Turner has missed the last eight contests due to an Achilles injury, but there appears to be a chance for him to return Saturday. He's appeared in just three games this season, averaging four points and 2.3 assists.

