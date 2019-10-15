Hawks' Evan Turner: Quiet in preseason debut
Turner totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound, and one assist in nine minutes during Monday's 120-87 loss to the Heat.
Turner made his first appearance of the preseason, as he had been dealing with left Achilles soreness. The 30-year-old veteran will likely serve as the de facto backup point guard behind Trae Young in 2019-20. Turner is one of the few older players on the roster, and his steady hand as a playmaker off the bench may prove useful in deeper leagues so long as he's able to stay healthy.
