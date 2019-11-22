Hawks' Evan Turner: Ready to go Friday

Turner (Achilles) is available for Friday's game at Detroit, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Turner was considered probable for Friday's game, so it's no surprise he'll be able to play. The 31-year-old has been on a 15-minute restriction over his first three games since retaking the court -- and played exactly 15 minutes in those contests -- so it won't be surprising if he sees a similar workload against the Pistons.