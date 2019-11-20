Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Remains on minutes restriction

Turner will have a 15-minute restriction for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Turner played exactly 15 minutes in the two games since returning from an eight-game absence, and he'll remain on that restriction Wednesday. The 31-year-old is averaging 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in those two outings.

