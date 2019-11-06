Hawks' Evan Turner: Remains out Wednesday
Turner (Achilles) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's contest versus Chicago, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Turner will miss a fourth straight contest as he continues to deal with left Achilles pain. De'Andre Hunter and DeAndre' Bembry will likely continue to receive minutes vacated by Turner on Wednesday.
