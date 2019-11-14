Hawks' Evan Turner: Remains out
Turner (Achilles) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Turner will remain sidelined for an eighth straight game as he continues to battle an Achilles injury. He's nearing a return to practice but remains without a timetable for his return.
