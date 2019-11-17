Hawks' Evan Turner: Scores 11 points in return

Turner compiled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 loss to the Clippers.

Turner returned to action Saturday, after missing eight games due to an Achilles injury. He actually put up decent numbers considering the Hawks were thrashed to the tune of 49 points. Turner has never been a strong fantasy contributor, even when he was seeing starters minutes. There is no indication he will come even close to that and so he is really only an option in deeper formats at this stage.