Hawks' Evan Turner: Unlikely to play Thursday
Turner (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Heat, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner is trending towards missing a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with pain in his left Achilles. Assuming Turner is ultimately unable to go, DeAndre' Bembry is a candidate to benefit from increased run.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.