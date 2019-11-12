Hawks' Evan Turner: Will miss seventh straight game
Turner (Achilles) won't play Tuesday against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Turner continues to battle a left Achilles injury, and he's been ruled out for his seventh straight matchup. His next opportunity to return will come Thursday in Phoenix.
